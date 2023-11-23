Use of technology in education is enhancing students’ learning experience, says official

November 23, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials at the helm of the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education are upbeat, as use of technology in the education space is not only helping them to enhance the learning experience of the students, but by employing digital tools, effective monitoring of the various initiatives by the department has become a possibility. The department has recently received the Skoch Award-Education (Gold) for ‘Digital Inclusion in Education’.

“Technology has enabled new ways of learning, communicating and working collaboratively,” says Pola Bhaskar, Commissioner, Collegiate Education.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said use of mobile applications had enabled them to capture a student’s entire ‘entry-to-exit’ cycle through app-based technology.

To improve access to education for students of all sections, the department had embraced digital inclusion, allowing learners from all backgrounds and geographical locations to access higher education, he said, elaborating on the online courses, remote learning and virtual resources that had made it easy for students to pursue the course of their choice and expand their knowledge base.

Currently, apps were being used to address issues related to the three key verticals of academics, administration and communication and collaboration. Under academics, different apps were deployed for monitoring of class work, assessment and internships besides the functioning of the job portal.

The grievance redressal platform and online fee collection from the students were also being taken care of through a separate app, while yet another app was deployed to address the key aspect of college-student communication management, he said.

Mr. Bhaskar said integration of technology had changed the students’ experience in a classroom, which were now more interactive and engaging. “Classroom monitoring through mapping of individual time-tables has helped us improve retention, application of knowledge and attendance of students,” he said.

The digital drive has also facilitated flexible learning options for students such as online courses and blending learning models. The department’s “Industry Connect” initiative has opened doors for experiential learning for students. “Andhra Pradesh stands in first position in India Skills Report (ISR) 2023,” he pointed out, adding that 70% of the students have been getting employment opportunities.

He said most importantly, digital inclusion initiatives had also helped the department usher in transparency, minimising the scope of any possible misappropriations.