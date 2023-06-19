ADVERTISEMENT

Use of technology in agriculture need of the hour, says Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker

June 19, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘State government is supplying seeds and fertilizers to farmers at subsidised rate apart from providing financial assistance’

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Speaker Thammineni Sitharam handing over a fertilizer bag to a farmer at Akkulapeta village in Srikakulam district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Monday said that the use of technology and new machinery would ensure more yield and make agriculture activity lucrative. He distributed seeds and fertilizers at subsidised rate at Akkulapeta village of Amadalavalasa mandal in Srikakulam district..

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State government was extending its full support to farmers with the supply of seeds and fertilizers at subsidised rate apart from providing financial assistance directly. Mr. Seetharam urged farmers to upload their details in e-crop applications so that they would get subsidy and other benefits.

