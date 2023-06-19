Use of technology in agriculture need of the hour, says Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker

June 19, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Monday said that the use of technology and new machinery would ensure more yield and make agriculture activity lucrative. He distributed seeds and fertilizers at subsidised rate at Akkulapeta village of Amadalavalasa mandal in Srikakulam district..

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State government was extending its full support to farmers with the supply of seeds and fertilizers at subsidised rate apart from providing financial assistance directly. Mr. Seetharam urged farmers to upload their details in e-crop applications so that they would get subsidy and other benefits.