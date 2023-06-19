HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Use of technology in agriculture need of the hour, says Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker

‘State government is supplying seeds and fertilizers to farmers at subsidised rate apart from providing financial assistance’

June 19, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Speaker Thammineni Sitharam handing over a fertilizer bag to a farmer at Akkulapeta village in Srikakulam district on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Speaker Thammineni Sitharam handing over a fertilizer bag to a farmer at Akkulapeta village in Srikakulam district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Monday said that the use of technology and new machinery would ensure more yield and make agriculture activity lucrative. He distributed seeds and fertilizers at subsidised rate at Akkulapeta village of Amadalavalasa mandal in Srikakulam district..

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State government was extending its full support to farmers with the supply of seeds and fertilizers at subsidised rate apart from providing financial assistance directly. Mr. Seetharam urged farmers to upload their details in e-crop applications so that they would get subsidy and other benefits.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.