Use of Sri Sathya Sai Trust buildings for new district opposed

Advocate J. Prathapa Reddy, who had been spearheading the agitation for making Penukonda as the headquarters for Sri Sathya Sai district, has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma opposing the proposed use of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust buildings for setting up new government offices.

All the buildings of the Trust were built with donations made by devotees, he pointed out, adding that it was Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s intention to use these funds and buildings only for education, medicine and spiritual purposes.

“As an ardent devotee of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, I am pained to see that the Mirpuri College of Music, Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning’s Vice-Chancellor and Director’s bungalows, COVID hospital, old police station building, Sri Gayatri House, and Sri Sathya Sai Deena Janoddharana Scheme buildings have been allocated for the government offices,” he said.

Urging the Chief Secretary to respect their sentiments, he said setting up government offices here will disturb the serenity of the Prashanti Nilayam.