Use of face recognition app for attendance mandatory, says Botcha

No chance of leak of personal information, the Minister assures teachers

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 01, 2022 21:47 IST

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday made it clear that use of the face recognition app to register attendance for teachers was mandatory.

Addressing a meeting attended by the officials of the School Education Department and representatives of various teacher associations, Mr. Satyanarayana said technical glitches, if any, should be brought to his notice and he would ensure that they were addressed immediately.

The Minister said the teachers need not worry about any possible leak of their personal information in their mobile phones because of the use of this attendance app. He said the government wanted to improve the standards of education and it had no intention to put teachers to any kind of inconvenience.

He said to strengthen the education system, headmasters of the Government and Zilla Parishad schools had been asked to take full additional charge (FAC) as the respective Mandal Education Officers. The many other changes being introduced in the sector were aimed at raising the quality of education, he reiterated.

Special Chief Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Additional State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha wing B. Srinivasa Rao, Joint Director (Services) M. Ramalinga and leaders of recognised teacher unions were present at the meeting.

