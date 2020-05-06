Use building and other workers’ welfare cess to mitigate their suffering: Kanna to CM

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to release a sum of nearly ₹197 crore for mitigating the suffering of the building and other construction workers affected by the lockdown.

In a letter, Mr. Lakshminarayana stated that the Central government issued orders for utilising the money from of the building and other construction workers’ welfare cess. It would benefit 19,67,484 workers in the State.

A double whammy

He said a large number of construction workers have lost their livelihood due to the inordinate delay in the implementation of the New Sand Policy and suspension of various public works in the wake of the ‘Three Capitals’ controversy. “Now, the lock down has made their lives miserable,” he pointed out.

The State government should, therefore, release the said amount to help the building and other construction workers in these tough times, the BJP leader insisted.