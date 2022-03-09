Use communication tools for success, avoid its adverse effects: says Naina Jaiswal

‘Parents should not be ignored in deciding anything at any stage of life’

‘Parents should not be ignored in deciding anything at any stage of life’

Renowned table tennis player Naina Jaiswal on Wednesday appealed to the youth to adapt the technology and communication tools to make their journey easy to register the success instead of getting trapped in its web.

Addressing a gathering of students at a talk on ‘Gender equality’ at the Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) here, Ms. Jaiswal said digital tools would have a positive side, but students should be vigilant in their use.

“In the digital world, one must avoid the adverse side of the communication tools, cellphone, in particular, and explore the positive side of it. However, I do not advocate avoiding the communication tools at any cost”, said Ms. Jaiswal.

The young national player, who is pursuing research in the AKNU, shared her journey to become a professional table tennis player without quitting academics.

“Nothing comes easy. It also applies to education. Unless we strive for success it would not be possible. The young generation must be focussed on their immediate goals in their education and professional career”, said Ms. Jaiswal.

She urged the youth to share the plans with their parents in every stage of life. “Our parents should be the first ones to be consulted in every decision that we take in our professional and academic life. They should not be ignored”, she said.

AKNU Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao, Jakkampudi Foundation Chairman Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi, .N. Suguna of Adithya Group of College, also spoke.