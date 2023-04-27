ADVERTISEMENT

Use biofertilizer to improve yields, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister urges farmers

April 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - NELLORE

Kakani stresses on the use of beneficial bacteria for healthy plant growth; says farmers are happy with the support they are getting from the State govt.

S Murali
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at the Biofertilizer and Organic Fertilizer Quality Control Laboratory, in Nellore on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Thursday exhorted farmers to use high-quality biofertilizers to improve yields in a sustainable environment.

Inaugurating the state-of-the-art Biofertilizer and Organic Fertilizer Quality Control Laboratory, said to be the first of its kind in the State, he said farmers were happy with the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government which was providing them all support.

The ₹2.50-crore facility would go a long way towards enabling farmers to increasingly use micro-organisms to increase farm production.

Different types of organic fertilizers, including bacteria and fungi-based formulations, would be ensured for farmers. Such a facility would be set up in each and every district to help the growers protect the soil, water and air and rake in profits, he explained.

He underscored the need for eschewing the practice of indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides which proved to be the bane for farmers. Plant doctors would come to the aid of farmers to cut down the cost of cultivation and adopt best agronomic practices, he said.

147 ‘agri-labs’ in State

He also said that the YSRCP would soon set up 147 agri-labs in rural constituencies of the State to ensure quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides to farmers. Soil condition would be studied to help the farmers grow the right crop in the right soil, he added.

The State government ensured quality farm inputs to farmers through the 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), he said, adding that 3,000 RBKs had their own buildings now. Construction of buildings was close to completion in the case of 4,000 other RBKs. He said 3,000 vacancies in the post of Village Agriculture Assistants would be filled up shortly.

