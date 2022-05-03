Use air-conditioners at 24° C to save energy, people urged

It will ensure good health and will also prolong the appliance’s life, says APSECM CEO

It will ensure good health and will also prolong the appliance’s life, says APSECM CEO

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has appealed to electricity consumers in the State to run their air-conditioners at 24° C to ensure optimum energy consumption and also to prolong the life of the appliance.

APSECM Chief Executive Officer and AP Transco Executive Director A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, in a release, said that energy efficiency measures need to be adopted by one and all given the prevailing power shortage in the country and in the State as well as the increased use of ACs due to the hot weather.

“APSECM recommends all electricity consumers in the State to make their AC’s default setting at 24° C, which is good for health as well as the budget of people. According to experts, lowering the temperature below 24° C shortens the life of the air-conditioner, increases the monthly electricity bill, and also adversely affects health. According to scientific data, we can save about 6% electricity by increasing the temperature of the room by 1° C,” he said.

APSECM also offered suggestions on the efficient use of ACs. They include keeping the sun at bay by using shades, curtains or drapes, ensuring that the house is well-insulated, and cleaning and replacing the air filters of ACs once in 30 to 90 days.