U.S. varsities to participate in virtual education fair on Aug. 27 and Sept. 3

More than 100 U.S. universities will participate in Virtual Education Fair, scheduled to be held on August 27 and September 3.

These university fairs proposed to be held remotely aims at providing an online platform for students and their parents to interact with accredited U.S. universities and colleges. There is no registration or participation fee for the participants.

For students seeking Master’s or Ph.D. programmes in the United States, the Graduate Virtual Fair 2021 will be held on August 27 from 5.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. (IST) and the registration link is https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair21EmbWeb.

For high school students seeking to pursue Bachelor’s programmes in the United States, Undergraduate Virtual Fair 2021 will be on September 3 from 5.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. (IST) and the registration link is https://bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair21EmbWeb.

The participating U.S. higher education institutions represent a wide geographic area in the United States and offer a range of academic programmes at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. The participants can learn about various programmes and admission criteria from the comfort of their homes and make informed choices, said a press release on Saturday.