U.S. Navy team visits VPT

US Navy delegation comprising Germaine Evans, American Attache, Jeffery Young, NCIS security specialist, Lawrence Dass, administration, defence office, US Embassy and Venkat, RSO, Hyderabad, on Monday visited Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

The team was accorded warm welcome by VPT Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh and briefed about port operations, various cargoes handled, the infrastructure facilities available, pilotage and anchorage of vessels, the availability of berths in the Inner and Outer Harbours, the draft and LOA (overall length) of berths.

The representatives said that the US proposed to have a friendly naval exercise and in this connection they would like to have first-hand information on the security of the US crew members and the US vessels while berthing at the port and the logistic arrangements, immigrations process and access control.

The Deputy Chairman informed that the CISF was manning the port area and the port was well secured with the coordination and cooperation of Coastal Marine Police, Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy.