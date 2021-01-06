U.S. keen on establishing incubation centre in Vizag

Consul general Joel Reifman meets Chief Minister

The United States of America is keen on setting up a hub and an incubation centre, second of its kind after Ahmedabad, at Visakhapatnam.

The assurance came following a meeting of U.S. consul general Joel Reifman with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday.

The consul general further said that they liked the ambience of the port city which had all the infrastructure. The U.S. is keen on setting up a hub and an incubation centre at Visakhapatnam, he added.

The Chief Minister also urged the consul general to consider establishing Regional English Language Office (RELO) at Visakhapatnam on the lines of the one in Delhi.

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 98% of students in the State were to study in English medium and hence the United States should support the initiative of the government to impart English medium in schools.