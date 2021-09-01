U.S. IP Attaché visits Andhra University

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 September 2021 01:14 IST

‘Respecting the rights of IP creators needs to be nurtured in society’

The United States of America Intellectual Property (IP) Attaché for South Asia, Embassy of The United States of America, New Delhi, John Cabeca, visited Andhra University on Tuesday on the request of H. Purushotham from the Department for Promotion of Industry & Industrial Trade (DPIIT- IPR Chair).

Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy received and felicitated him. Prof. Prasad Reddy told Mr. John that American Corner is being established in the varsity and it will create awareness about opportunities available for higher education, art, culture and customs of the USA to the students who wish to pursue higher education in the US universities. The centre will also create awareness about the visa processes and other things, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Registrar V. Krishna Mohan briefed Mr. John about various IPR activities that have been initiated in the varsity. Prof. Purushotham appealed to Mr. John Cabeca to consider signing an MoU with the university.

Mr. John expressed his happiness over various IP and innovation activities being implemented in the university and said that respecting the rights of the IP creators needs to be nurtured in the society to attract investments and promote innovation. He said that he would examine the feasibility of partnering with the AU in strengthening the IP and the Innovation ecosystem in the campus.