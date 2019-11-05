US industry urged to invest in State

Eluru MP Sridhar Kotagiri and Special Representative of North America, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Rathnakar Pandugayala, met a delegation of Alliance for US India Business (AUSIB) to develop relations with the industry and business leaders in US on Tuesday. They invited them to invest in the State.

Mr. Sridhar emphasised the potential in sectors such as infrastructure, technology, defence and Smart Cities. Andhra Pradesh has already announced the Smart City initiatives for Vijayawada, Visakhapatanam, Kakinada, Tirupati and Amaravati, he said.

Mr. Pandugayala stressed the need for investments in agriculture, fisheries, Smart Cities, renewable energy, and healthcare sectors.

AUSIB founder Sanjay Puri said, “Andhra Pradesh holds great business potential. The right collaborations with the US businesses and investors can put the State on the global business map. AUSIB is committed to working closely with the Chief Minister to make this happen, and channel business leaders in the State as well.”

AUSIB Senior Consultant Jeremy Spaulding and others spoke.