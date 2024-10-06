U.S. delegates visit agricultural fields in Palnadu to study natural farming techniques

A two-member team from the U.S. on Sunday visited the agricultural fields in Palnadu district, where local farmers practise natural farming techniques.

The team, comprising the CEO and co-founder of Producers Trust, Keith Agoada, and a representative from Pegasus Capital Advisors (USA), Craig Gogut, lauded the State government’s efforts in effectively implementing and promoting the scientific principles behind natural farming. Producers’ Trust is a forum for farmers and food security and Mr. Agoada is a leader in regenerative agriculture and champions the farmers’ cause worldwide. They were mainly impressed by the pivotal role played by women self-help groups (SHG) in practising these methods.

A statement issued by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) said the officials and staff of RySS, which is the implementing agency of Andhra Pradesh Community-Managed Natural Farming (APCNF), informed the duo that the local farmers were able to generate a monthly income of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 by utilising just 20 cent of land and maintain bio-diversity, besides keeping at bay pests and diseases using natural farming methods.

The District Project Manager of RySS K. Amala Kumari, along with her staff, explained in details to the delegates about use of inputs like ‘Beejamrutham, Dravajeevamrutham and Neemastram’ and their benefits to the farmers and the soil health. A woman farmer, K Jyothi, explained to them about the Any Time Money (ATM) and Surya Mandala models of multi-cropping models.

An SHG led by T. Savithri familiarised the foreign delegates with a natural resource centre. The executive vice-chairman of RySS, T. Vijay Kumar, spoke about plans to establish similar centres in each village to provide farmers with essential inputs like ‘Jeevamrutham’.

At Nagireddypalem, the visitors held a discussion with women SHG members who shared their experience of consuming naturally grown produce to ensure healthy pregnancies and to address health issues like anaemia.

At Pedakurapadu village, they visited the farm land of a woman farmer Amulya, who said the naturally-grown crops had withstood the recent torrential rains that had flattened other crops in agricultural fields in August.