U.S. couples adopt 2 girls

Two couples from the United States of America on Wednesday adopted two girls of Sishu Gruhas in Vijayawada. The process was made as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development’s Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and Women and Child Welfare Department Project Director K. Krishna Kumari handed over the two girls to the parents who applied for the adoption of the respective girls.

“Kenya, a physically-challenged girl of Machilipatnam Sishu Gruha, has been given in adoption to a Wisconsin-based couple, Jefry Price. The same couple had previously adopted another child from Krishna district. Spoorthy, a girl of Buddavaram Sishu Gruha, has been given in adoption to a Mississippi-based couple, Lance Warren, according to Ms. Krishna Kumari.

Mr. Imtiaz said: “The girls will be given passport and Visa with immediate effect to travel along with the adopted parents. The district officials hailed the decision of the USA couples to adopt the children from the Sishu Gruhas.