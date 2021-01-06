US Consulate official lauds VMM for empowering women

‘Would like to partner in such programmes’

Public Affairs Officer from the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, David Mayer on Tuesday, lauded the various women empowerment and child welfare programmes being implemented by Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) in the city.

Mr. Mayer, who was here as part of a familiarisation visit, interacted with a group of children from an orphanage run by the VMM, after their dance programme. He said it was laudable to see a group of women striving to empower the underprivileged.

VMM president B. Keerthy and general secretarty G. Rashmi, explained to him their key programmes like CLAP (Community-Led Action Plan) with police, implemented last year in collaboration with the US Consulate.

Mr. Mayer then distributed certificates at a valedictory function of a two-month training given to women from West Godavari district in tailoring and repair works of sewing machines. Ms. Keerthy said that VMM had decided to train the women not just in tailoring but also in repairing sewing machines as it would help the women supplement their income leading to their self-sufficiency.

Members of the Mahila Mithra teams from the police department spoke about the collaboration between VMM and the police department in promoting people-friendly policing.

Mr. Mayer said the consulate would like to partner in such programmes that aimed at empowering women and improving their living standards.