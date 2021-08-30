U.S. Consulate launches English language course at Maris Stella

U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad in association with Regional English Language, U.S. Embassy in New Delhi launched the Virtual English Language Fellow Programme at Maris Stella College on Monday.

Addressing students during the launch event, U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad Public Affairs Officer David Moyer said that the English language plays a major role in empowering people, which is one reason why the U.S. Mission to India promotes learning and teaching of English across India to help foster mutual understanding between the people of the two nations.

He said the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad uses English language programmes to create and advance economic prosperity by expanding access to local and global job markets with a focus on providing opportunities to young women.

College principal Sister Jasintha Quadras said that the programme helps students acquire English language skills from a professionally trained native speaker and be better equipped for the job market or higher education.

U.S. Embassy Regional English Language officer Ruth Goode said that the students will be given certificates by the U.S. government upon completion of the training programme.