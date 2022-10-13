U.S. Consular officer meets Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Ruthe, chief of politics and economics at the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad, met BJP State president Somu Veerraju on behalf of the Consul General Jennifer Larson, in Vijayawada on October 13.

The duo had a discussion on the current political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and some other issues. BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and party’s media in-charge K.V. Lakshmipathi Raja were present.

Led by Ms. Larson, a delegation of the U.S. Consulate is on a two-day visit to the State, during which they met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy among other dignitaries on October 12.