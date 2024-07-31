GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. Consul General meets Pawan Kalyan, Lokesh

Published - July 31, 2024 05:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan presenting a memento to US Consul General Jennifer Larson, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

U.S. Consul General (Hyderabad) Jennifer Larson met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister N. Lokesh separately on Tuesday.

Ms. Jennifer Larson, in a post on X, said she was delighted to meet Mr. Pawan Kalyan and learn more about harnessing the potential of Andhra Pradesh youth for the development of the state. “We look forward to working with him in the future to unlock the potential of the youth of Andhra Pradesh! #USandIndiaFWD,” she said. 

In another tweet, Ms. Jennifer Larson said she enjoyed a conversation with Mr. Lokesh on how the U.S. and Andhra Pradesh could strengthen technological ties, especially in the area of Artificial Intelligence, and how Andhra Pradesh seeks to leverage AI for better delivery of citizen services. #USandIndiaFWDforTech

Mr. Lokesh, in a post on X, said he had the pleasure of meeting the U.S. Consul General (Hyderabad), Ms Jennifer Larson.

Telugus account for almost 14% of all Indian Americans. “I firmly believe that they have strengthened ties between India and the U.S., enriching our communities and showcasing the beauty of our culture, diversity and heritage. We look forward to Andhra Pradesh playing a greater role in further enhancing this bond. @USCGHyderabad @USAndHyderabad,” he said.

