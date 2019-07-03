U.S. Consul General meets Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and U.S. Consul General Katherine B. Hadda have resolved to strengthen the people-to-people relations and collaborate in other areas of mutual interest.

In her maiden interaction with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy after he became the Chief Minister, at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Ms. Hadda said a substantial number of people visiting the U.S. and settling there hailed from A.P., and the U.S. Government was extending all possible support to them.

She promised to provide technological assistance in transforming Visakhapatnam into a smart city and an economic and financial hub.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told Ms. Hadda that he had a vision for the development of Visakhapatnam, and he was glad that the U.S. Government offered to help in developing the port city on all fronts and for advancement of the State in general.

Ms. Hadda said artefacts that showcased the rich Buddhist cultural legacy of Amaravati would be exhibited in the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Metropolitan Museum of New York.

The Chief Minister then briefed Ms. Hadda on various development and welfare schemes being implemented, and the Navaratnalu that topped the State government’s agenda.

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam and Special CS to the CM P.V. Ramesh were present.