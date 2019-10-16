US Consul General meets Governor, CM

US Consul General Joel Reifman met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. They discussed the development activities in Andhra Pradesh and stressed the need for strengthening trade and industrial relations the two countries had been enjoyed for a long time.

Mr. Joel said he had visited Visakhapatnam and was impressed by its development. The Governor felicitated Mr. Joel, who in turn presented a memento to Mr. Harichandan. Consulate members, Governor’s secretary M.K. Meena and joint secretary Arjun Rao were present.

Later, Mr. Joel called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence. It was Mr. Joel’s first meeting with Mr. Reddy after taking charge as the Consul General.

Mr. Reddy explained the administrative reforms introduced by the State with specific reference to the village and ward secretariats and development programmes in the health, education and agriculture sectors.

He highlighted the steps taken to ensure greater transparency in governance and for eliminating corruption.

The CM also informed Mr. Joel about the investment opportunities in the State and the government’s initiatives that were aimed at improving the ease of doing business.