US Consul General launches programme on English speaking skills in Vijayawada Stella College

U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson on Thursday urged students to be self-confident without losing sight of their dreams.

She was addressing the students of Maris Stella College after the launch of English Access Microscholarship Programme, an initiative created by the U.S. Department of State, to help students from economically disadvantaged sections across the world gain opportunities in employment, education and life in general.

Elaborating on the initiative, Ms. Larson said she had the privilege of doing the “Access” programme in Jerusalem and in Lahore in Pakistan in the past. “It’s a very meaningful programme and it gives students the opportunity to become prolific and fluent in English-speaking skills,” she said.

In many places, students usually learn in mother tongue in early grades and later switch to English medium. “English is extremely useful, as it is a dominant and shared language,” she said and went on to emphasise that it might not be the most spoken language in the world but “it is recognised as a language that connects the world.”

She said besides equipping the students with English communication skills, the programme would also focus on technical and leadership skills to make them market-ready.

Ms. Larson also presented induction certificates to the third batch of students who are enrolled into the programme and interacted with them.

The college Principal Sr. Jasintha Quadras thanked the U.S. Consulate for selecting Maris Stella College to implement the initiative.

Coordinator of the programme in the college Naga Sundari informed that two batches, comprising 50 students, had completed training under the guidance of trainers Praveen, Divya, Chandana and Shanon Smith.

Public Affairs Officer in U.S. Consulate David Moyer, Public Engagement Officer Senthil, deputy coordinator of the programme Sr. Lavanya, Vice-Principal (Degree) Anuhya, Vice-Principal (Intermediate) Ramakrishna, the programme trainers and others were present.