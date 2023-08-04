ADVERTISEMENT

US Consul General inaugurates AWE meet at SPMVV in Tirupati

August 04, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan

US Consul General (Hyderabad) Jennifer Larson visiting the Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam campus in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

US Consul General (Hyderabad) Jennifer Larson inaugurated the first meeting of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus here on Friday.

AWE is sponsored by the US Consulate General, Hyderabad. A total of 100 women, with cohorts of 25 each from Tirupati, Warangal, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, will participate in the multi-month programme funded by the US Consulate.

Ms. Larson and US Public Diplomacy Officer Jonathan Orr arrived at the university to a rousing reception accorded by a team led by Vice-Chancellor D. Bharathi.

Ms. Larson said that 100 women entrepreneurs and enthusiastic women had enrolled for the six-month programme. “Advancing women entrepreneurship and the role of women in the formal economy in India is one of the top priority areas of the US government,” she said, appreciating SPMVV for its efforts in empowering women.

Prof. Bharathi thanked Ms. Larson for choosing the varsity’s Women Biotech Incubation Facility (WBIF) to play a key role in promoting women’s entrepreneurship on behalf of the Tirupati cohort. Thirty prospective entrepreneurs took part in the event and shared their views.

Registar N. Rajani, WBIF Chief Executive Officer V. Kala Rani and others participated. Ms. Larson later visited the university’s Technology Business Incubator (SSIIE-TBI), where its secretary S. Jyothi and CEO J. Surya Kumar made an impressive presentation on their accomplishments.

