Andhra Pradesh

US Consul General, Governor discuss investment potential in Andhra Pradesh

US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday on a courtesy visit.

Ms. Larson was accompanied by Political and Economic Chief Sean Ruthe, Deputy Consul General William Marshall and Public Affairs Officer David Moyer.

The Governor discussed the potential for investment in trade and commerce in Andhra Pradesh and highlighted the tourism potential in the State.

The Consul General discussed about the liberalised process of granting visas for students pursuing higher education in the United States, as well as for other categories of visas.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, Joint Secretary P.S. Suryaprakash and other officers were among those present in the meeting.


