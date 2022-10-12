Andhra Pradesh: U.S. Consul General calls on Chief Minister after taking charge

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jennifer Larson, Consul General, United States Consulate General, Hyderabad at the former’s camp office on Wednesday.

Jennifer Larson, who took over as Consul General of the United States of America (USA) in Hyderabad recently, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Wednesday.

Ms. Larson, who is on her maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh after assuming her new responsibility, lauded Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for adopting best practices in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the financial crunch the State faced.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated the working style of American Corner Visakhapatnam, the third-of-its-kind facility in India.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government has given high priority to education, health and agriculture sectors and appealed to her to encourage investments in the State. He promised to extend all necessary support for those seeking to invest.

Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Special Secretary M. Hari Krishna and officers of the Consul General also participated in the interaction.