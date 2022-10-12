Andhra Pradesh: U.S. Consul General calls on Chief Minister after taking charge

Will offer all support to those looking to invest in State, Jagan tells the visiting dignitary

The Hindu Bureau GUNTUR
October 12, 2022 20:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jennifer Larson, Consul General, United States Consulate General, Hyderabad at the former’s camp office on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Larson, who took over as Consul General of the United States of America (USA) in Hyderabad recently, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Wednesday.

Ms. Larson, who is on her maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh after assuming her new responsibility, lauded Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for adopting best practices in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the financial crunch the State faced.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated the working style of American Corner Visakhapatnam, the third-of-its-kind facility in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government has given high priority to education, health and agriculture sectors and appealed to her to encourage investments in the State. He promised to extend all necessary support for those seeking to invest.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Special Secretary M. Hari Krishna and officers of the Consul General also participated in the interaction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app