U.S. company to manufacture medical grade sensors at MedTech Zone in Vizag

Amphenol Advanced Sensors, a U.S.-based sensor and electronic components manufacturer, and Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone Ltd. (AMTZ) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for making medical grade sensors and sub-assemblies and power electronics.
Amphenol committed over ₹20 crore investment in the facility that will come up in the MedTech zone in Visakhapatnam.
Speaking through a video-conference on the occasion, Minister for Industries and Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the pact had fortunately come at a time when the State was looking for innovative technologies and products in its battle against COVID-19.
He observed that while companies such as Amphenol made their contributions to diverse sectors, including healthcare, people needed to take personal precautions to save themselves from the scourge.
Amphenol has a track record spanning 70 years in making devices that could detect body temperature, physiological changes, oxygen and stress levels, humidity, etc,. These devices would be extremely helpful in combating diseases like COVID.
Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India K. Vijaya Raghavan, GoI Secretaries P.D. Vaghela (Department of Pharmaceuticals) and Ajay Sawhney (Ministry of Electronics and IT), AP Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, AMTZ CEO Jitendar Sharma and others took part.
