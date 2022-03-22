US-based gold prospecting MNC inspects Ramagiri mining blocks

Govt. plans to float tenders for gold extraction by March-end

Representatives of a United States-based gold prospecting and refining multi-national company Manhatten on Tuesday surveyed 2,000 hectares in Anantapur district by visiting Ramagiri North and South blocks (1,000 ha each) of erstwhile Bharat Gold Mines Limited’s gold mines. These mines have remained closed for the past 20 years.

The Andhra Pradesh government proposes to float tenders or auction-cum-tenders by March-end if a sufficient number of companies show interest in gold prospecting at Ramagiri, said Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy at a press conference here on Tuesday. Gold mining was done at these sites from British time (1920) to 2001. There is a vein of gold from Ramagiri to Penakacherla Dam, which needs to be exploited and the State government is now interested in reopening these blocks, for which it obtained permission from the Central Government also, said the MLA.

In the past between 4 and 5 gram of gold was extracted from the raw ore obtained from the Ramagiri mines and the company showing interest in it will obtain a composite licence now. After doing its tests and ascertaining the economy of extracting gold, it will convert the licence into a mining licence later, the MLA added. The 2,000 hectares have gold, quartz, copper, and feldspar, which were not allowed for prospecting during the TDP rule as they did not show much interest, he alleged.

“If the mines become operationalised, about 3,000 to 4,000 jobs will be created. Former BGML employees and workers interacted with the prospecting company officials,” he added.

Garment unit

Meanwhile, Texport, which has a large garment-making facility in Hindupur, has shown interest in locating two of its facilities in the Rapthadu constituency and sent a Detailed Project Report for setting up the first one in 12 acres, the MLA told reporters.

Another Bengaluru-based exporter M.K. Internationals also showed interest in joining as a joint venture partner in the garments manufacturing facility.