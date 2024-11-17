 />
Urus festival begins at Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa

As part of ‘Asar e Sharif’, conducted on the second day of the festival, a sacred ‘Chadar’ is taken in a procession from Kadapa Kalakshetram to the Dargah

Published - November 17, 2024 09:03 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Noted film music director A.R. Rahman arriving to offer prayers at the Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa on Sunday, as part of the annual Urus festival.

All roads in Kadapa led to the Ameen Peer Dargah, also known as the ‘Asthana-e-Maqdoomullahi’ for the annual Urus festival that formally began on Saturday. Thousands of devotees thronged the shrine on Sunday to pray at the tombs of Sufi saints and their descendants.

The Dargah has a four-century-long history. It was way back in 1645 AD that the first Peetadhipathi known as Peerulla Malik came from Bidar to Kadapa and established this holy site. His spiritual name was Hazrat Khaja Sayyed Sha Peerulla Mohammad Mohammadul Hussaini Chistiul Khadari Ataye Rasool SA Nayyed-e-Rasool SA. His descendants later started developing this shrine into what it stands as today.

The programme ‘Asar e Sharif’ was conducted on Sunday, the second day of the festival. As part of which, a sacred ‘Chadar’ was taken in a procession from Kadapa Kalakshetram to the Dargah, to be offered on behalf of the State government.

Meanwhile, coveted music composer and singer, A.R. Rahman, offered prayers at the Dargah on Sunday. A devout follower of Sufism, Mr. Rahman is a regular visitor of this Dargah.

