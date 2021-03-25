‘Urs’ festival draws large crowds

The procession in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Vizianagaram

25 March 2021 00:53 IST

The Urs festival of Hazrat Khadar Vali drew huge crowds in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Khadar Vali Baba, considered a prominent Sufi saint in India, had taken his ‘samadhi’ on this day 62 years ago in Vizianagaram, and his death anniversary is celebrated every year as Urs Mahotsavam.

The festival is celebrated for three days during which food is given to the poor and destitute. This year, the festival is being performed with a few restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mutavali of the Khadar Baba dargah Bhagvan Ata Ulla Sharif Shah Baba came all the way from his native place of Chelapadu in Krishna district, and his son Khaleel Babu is performing the rituals according to Sufi traditions.