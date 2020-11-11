Urban reluctance in Chittoor

Parents prefer online education till vaccine is made available

Even as the academic year turned ‘offline’ last week, introducing physical attendance for students from ninth to twelfth standards, Chittoor district started taking baby steps towards beating COVID-19 and achieving normalcy. As panic gripped the public over the likelihood of a second wave sweeping, the district machinery tightened its grip over schools by framing Standard Operation Protocols (SOP) to be followed up at the grassroot level.

The social media buzz on the rampant spread of coronavirus in the district on the very first day did send shock waves, but it later turned out that the 1% figure of the sample size had been blown out of proportion. “We got almost 15,000 teachers tested, out of which a mere 150 tested positive, most of them being asymptomatic. We not only sanctioned them leave for 16 days, but also arranged for their treatment. The schools will however run in the interest of students and in tune with the academic calendar,” says District Educational Officer G. Narasimha Reddy.

The scare is more in urban areas, but less palpable in the countryside. Parental consent is not easily forthcoming in city schools. “We are yet to open the school as just 40% of parents agreed to send their wards,” says V. Vivek, director of Accord School. Many parents The Hindu spoke to wanted online education to continue till a vaccine is made available. “When the threat is looming, there is no point in insisting on physical attendance. Online education can be continued till the end of this academic year,” opines Neelima Bala, an academician and mother of a 12th class student in Tirupati.

Strict norms in villages

Even in rural areas, school administrators are leaving no stone unturned to ensure masks are worn properly and social distance maintained at all times. “A classroom will have only 16 students at any given point of time and students come on alternate days. Health teams from the panchayat are regularly sanitising our campus,” explains B.T. Sreedevi, principal of the Andhra Pradesh Model School in Yerravaripalem, tucked far away from the mainland near Talakona forest. Interestingly, half of the students carry their personal sanitisers even in this remote area.

Noon meal loses favour

The biggest dampener is the lackadaisical response to the midday meal. Only one-fourth of the students are willing to consume food at school. In villages, even impoverished and malnourished children prefer home-made food, making the school indents go haywire and resulting in food wastage. Officials exude confidence that the situation will improve in the days to come.