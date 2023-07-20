Urban PHC in Guntur district gets national quality assurance certification

July 20, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Indira Nagar in Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipality of Guntur district has been awarded the prestigious National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification with highest score of 96.2

The Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Movva Tirumala Krishna Babu received a communication to this effect from the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, Government of India.

The UPHC successfully met the rigorous criteria set forth by the NQAS. “The certification is a recognition of the UPHC’s dedication to excellence in healthcare delivery, patient safety, and continuous quality improvement and serves as a testament to adherence to national standards and best practices,” Mr. Krishna Babu said in a statement

He said 100 Urban PHCs were applying for NQAS assessment.

