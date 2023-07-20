HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Urban PHC in Guntur district gets national quality assurance certification

July 20, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The staff of the UPHC at its entrance in Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipality in Guntur district.

The staff of the UPHC at its entrance in Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipality in Guntur district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Indira Nagar in Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipality of Guntur district has been awarded the prestigious National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification with highest score of 96.2

The Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Movva Tirumala Krishna Babu received a communication to this effect from the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, Government of India.

The UPHC successfully met the rigorous criteria set forth by the NQAS. “The certification is a recognition of the UPHC’s dedication to excellence in healthcare delivery, patient safety, and continuous quality improvement and serves as a testament to adherence to national standards and best practices,” Mr. Krishna Babu said in a statement

He said 100 Urban PHCs were applying for NQAS assessment.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / public health/community medicine / government organisations (health)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.