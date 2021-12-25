Andhra Pradesh

Urban dwellers told to opt OTS

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Friday appealed to the beneficiaries to opt for the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme to claim the right over the assigned land in the city.

Mr. Bharat and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Abhishikth Kishore on Friday handed over pattas to the beneficiaries of the OTS scheme in the city.

“The beneficiaries will get the right over the land which they have been enjoying without any legal right for years under the OTS,” said Mr. Bharat.

In the city, as many as 1,016 beneficiaries have opted for the OTS scheme among the total 3,274 beneficiaries. The State government has collected above ₹2.3 crore under the OTS scheme in the city.


