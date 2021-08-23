Urban civil societies up the ante against new property tax regime

VIJAYAWADA

23 August 2021 00:48 IST

They form a new front and decide to explore legal options

Upping the ante against the new property tax regime based on the capital value, about 250 civil society organisations have came together to form ‘Pattana Pourasanghala Aikya Vedika’, or Urban Civil Societies’ United Front, to mount pressure on the government.

The decision emerged in a meeting held virtually with the representatives of the civil society organisations from all the 13 districts on Sunday.

The meeting was facilitated by the Tax Payers’ Association (TPA), Vijayawada; Visakhapatnam Apartments’ Welfare Association (VARWA), Greater Visakha Colonies Welfare Associations’ Federation (NIVAS), and the AP Urban Citizens’ Federation (APUCF).

‘Against Constitution’

While former Union Secretary and social activist E.A.S. Sarma was named honorary president of the united front, MLC K.S. Lakshman Rao was named its president.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sarma said levying of property tax based on the capital value was against the constitution. He said it was not right on the part of the governments to exempt corporate organisations from several taxes and burden the common public.

He called upon the people to join hands and fight against the policies being made by the governments unilaterally without involving the citizens.

Mr. Lakshman Rao said the implementation of the new tax regime, without the involvement of the State Finance Commission and discussion in the Legislative Council, was against the constitution.

‘Additional burden’

AP State Bar Council member Sunkara Rajendra Prasad said property tax based on capital value was another form of Income Tax, and it caused a lot of burden on the taxpayers.

He said there was no proper channel for people to raise issues against an order, and the objections raised so far were not considered.

The new outfit decided to explore legal options to counter the new tax regime, apart from mounting pressure on the government through the people’s movement.

District and city level JAC would be formed, and representations would be submitted to all the elected representatives and officials concerned across the State.

The demands of the front included withdrawal of the new tax regime and user charge on garbage collection, and reconsideration of tax on vacant lands.

APUCF convener Ch. Babu Rao, TPA secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu, NIVAS general secretary P. Narayana Murthy, and VARWA general secretary B.B. Ganesh were among others who took part in the meeting.