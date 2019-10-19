Uranium mining will pollute Somasila waters, fears CPI

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Friday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to mount pressure on the Centre to stop uranimum mining in the State.

KCR example

Visiting Padamata Kambhampadu village, near the Somasila reservoir, where the Uranimum Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) had conducted a survey for carrying out mining, the CPI leader said that the Chief Minister should take a cue from his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who had taken the initiative to adopt a resolution in the State Assembly against mining in the Nallamala region.

Mr. Ramakrishna feared that the Somasila water, which quenches the thirst of people in Tirupati, Nellore, Kavali and Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai, would get polluted if mining was allowed in the village.

‘What about SCS?’

Mr. Ramakrishna, who attended a roundtable organised by social activist P. Surendra Reddy here, said it was high time that the Chief Minister fulfilled the promise he had made in the run-up to the elections that he would get Special Category Status (SCS) for the State if the people elected maximum number of MPs of the YSRSP.

It was unfortunate that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had staged “dharma poratam” against the Centre before elections was keeping silent now, he said. People should come together to fight against the Centre as not a single promise made at the time of bifurcation had been fully implemented, he added.