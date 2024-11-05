GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uranium exploration: villagers boycott meeting with officials

Published - November 05, 2024 02:30 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers and villagers of Kappatralla and nearby villages in Devanakonda mandal of the district boyotted the proposed meeting by the revenue, mining, forest and other departments to educate the people on the uranium exploration in the forest area at Kappatralla.

The protesting villagers staged a dharna at the Edulla Devarabanda junction in Devanakonda mandal on the Kurnool-Ballari road leading to a huge traffic jam. The demanded that the government drop its proposal for uranium exploration in the reserve forest area at Kappatralla.

Officials of revenue, mining, forest, and police proposed the meeting to get feedback and concerns of the people on uranium mining in the area. The team of officials reached the place but the locals refused to interact with them and boycotted the meet.

Meanwhile, a team of the protesting villagers met district in-charge Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, who was on a visit to the district, in Kurnool city and sought immediate cancellation of the permissions given for uranium exploration. Mr. Rama Naidu assured to take up the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and to do justice to the farmers and villagers.

Published - November 05, 2024 02:30 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.