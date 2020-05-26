Upward trend of cases continues in Nellore

Upward trend of COVID-19 cases continued in SPSR Nellore district with 10 more persons testing positive on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases surged to 232 in the district. The COVID hotspot of Sullurpeta accounted for three patients having link with traders from Koyambedu in Chennai, a health bulletin here said.

The temple town, about 80 km from Chennai, is bearing the brunt of the pandemic with as many as 79 persons, including traders and their primary contacts, contracting the infection after visiting the market.

Marripadu also accounted for three new cases, followed by Nellore city, Doravarisatram, Atmakur and Kaluvaya with one case each.

Alarmed over the disease spreading to new areas, the authorities called for a stringent enforcement of the lockdown in the containment zones. All entry and exit points to these zones were sealed. A fresh round of door-to-door survey was undertaken in the affected places to identify vulnerable sections of people. As many as 218 persons are quarantined.

The number of persons taking treatment in the hospitals stood at 84 while 144 patients were cured of the disease so far and four others, including a doctor, succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, artist M. Sanath Kumar created a wonderful sand art in the Eruru beach, near Chillakuru, to appreciate the services of the staff of the Village Secretariats in preventing the spread of the disease at the grassroots level.

He worked for a day to create the sand art with thirty tonnes of sand to laud the commitment of the government to combat the disease, he said.