Upset over exam results, two students end life in Anantapur

Two students of Class 10 take their lives on June 6 evening following their failure in the Secondary School Certificate examination

Two class X students from Pamidi and Chennekothapalli in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts allegedly ended their lives on Monday, reportedly upset over their poor performance in the SSC examinations, whose results were announced in the afternoon.

Seventeen-year-old girl Vennela, a student of Zilla Parishad High School at Chennekothapalli, found out that she had failed in four out of six subjects in the examination. After reportedly being scolded by her brother for this, the girl ended her life in the house while other members had gone out.

When her aunt came home at 2 p.m., she found Vennela dead, the CK Police said.

In another incident at Kattakindapalli in Pamidi in Anantapur district, 16-year-old Salla Sireesha reportedly ended her life after she saw that she failed in three subjects in the SSC examination.

The girl reportedly tried to end her life in the afternoon, but the family noticed it only in the evening. By the time she was shifted to the Government General Hospital, doctors declared her ‘brought dead’, said Pamidi Circle Inspector Eranna.

For those having suicidal tendencies, there is always someone to talk to. Call 100 or 9989819191 or reach over email:ananthapuramupolice@gmail.comin Anantapur.