Upset over delay in getting pensions, beneficiaries blame political parties in Andhra Pradesh

April 01, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Thousands of beneficiaries queued up in front of their respective village and ward secretariats in Andhra Pradesh, waiting for their pensions on April 1 (Monday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The beneficiaries were upset as they did not get pensions at their doorsteps following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) against utilising services of village and ward volunteers for the distribution of cash benefits under any welfare scheme, including social security pensions, until the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the elections is in force in Andhra Pradesh.

The volunteers working with the village and ward secretariats used to distribute the social security pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries on the first day of every month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is making alternative arrangements for distributing pensions to the beneficiaries. About 66 lakh people get various pensions in the State.

“We are not aware of the ECI orders. Many have been waiting since 7 a.m. for their pensions to be delivered at their doorstep. We will purchase medicines and use the pension for emergencies,” said a 70-year-old pensioner waiting in front of his house in Vuyyuru in Krishna district.

The beneficiaries also blamed the political parties for the delay in the distribution of pensions. The staff at the village and ward secretariat were tight lipped.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a fight between the political parties for which the poor and senior citizens are paying the price. Lakhs of beneficiaries are suffering due to the delay in the disbursal of pensions ”Sarojini a senior citizen from Vijayawada

“It is a fight between the political parties for which the poor and senior citizens are paying the price. Lakhs of beneficiaries are suffering due to the delay in the disbursal of pensions,” said Sarojini, a senior citizen from Vijayawada.

Some pensioners in Machilipatnam said that volunteers would deliver the pension amounts at the doorstep of the beneficiaries every month. “We could not get our pensions in time this month thanks to the ongoing political drama over the issue,” said a group of pensioners who visited a ward secretariat in Machilipatnam to enquire about their pensions on April 1 (Monday).

Parties resort to blame game

Meanwhile, the blame game among the political parties over the issue began. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders blamed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the situation. The ruling party said that the TDP and other Opposition parties approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the disbursal of pensions by village and ward volunteers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition parties including the TDP, the Congress, the CPI(M) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) demanded that the government set up an alternative system for the disbursal of pensions immediately.

Expressing concern over the issue, many volunteers submitted their resignations in Machilipatnam on Monday.

“We are being targeted. Some leaders are making abusive comments on us. It is better to tender resignation than bearing the humiliation,” said a woman volunteer on the condition of anonymity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.