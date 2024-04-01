GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Upset over delay in getting pensions, beneficiaries blame political parties in Andhra Pradesh

Door delivery of pensions stops after the ECI order against utilising services of village and ward volunteers for distribution of cash benefits under any welfare scheme until the Model Code of Conduct for elections is in force in State; hundreds of volunteers submit resignations in Machilipatnam

April 01, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
A volunteer confirming the identity of a beneficiary through an iris scanner before handing over the pension at the latter’s doorstep, in Vijayawada.

A volunteer confirming the identity of a beneficiary through an iris scanner before handing over the pension at the latter’s doorstep, in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: File photo

Thousands of beneficiaries queued up in front of their respective village and ward secretariats in Andhra Pradesh, waiting for their pensions on April 1 (Monday).

The beneficiaries were upset as they did not get pensions at their doorsteps following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) against utilising services of village and ward volunteers for the distribution of cash benefits under any welfare scheme, including social security pensions, until the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the elections is in force in Andhra Pradesh.

The volunteers working with the village and ward secretariats used to distribute the social security pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries on the first day of every month.

The government is making alternative arrangements for distributing pensions to the beneficiaries. About 66 lakh people get various pensions in the State.

“We are not aware of the ECI orders. Many have been waiting since 7 a.m. for their pensions to be delivered at their doorstep. We will purchase medicines and use the pension for emergencies,” said a 70-year-old pensioner waiting in front of his house in Vuyyuru in Krishna district.

The beneficiaries also blamed the political parties for the delay in the distribution of pensions. The staff at the village and ward secretariat were tight lipped.

“It is a fight between the political parties for which the poor and senior citizens are paying the price. Lakhs of beneficiaries are suffering due to the delay in the disbursal of pensions ”Sarojini a senior citizen from Vijayawada 

“It is a fight between the political parties for which the poor and senior citizens are paying the price. Lakhs of beneficiaries are suffering due to the delay in the disbursal of pensions,” said Sarojini, a senior citizen from Vijayawada.

Some pensioners in Machilipatnam said that volunteers would deliver the pension amounts at the doorstep of the beneficiaries every month. “We could not get our pensions in time this month thanks to the ongoing political drama over the issue,” said a group of pensioners who visited a ward secretariat in Machilipatnam to enquire about their pensions on April 1 (Monday).

Parties resort to blame game

Meanwhile, the blame game among the political parties over the issue began. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders blamed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the situation. The ruling party said that the TDP and other Opposition parties approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the disbursal of pensions by village and ward volunteers.

The Opposition parties including the TDP, the Congress, the CPI(M) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) demanded that the government set up an alternative system for the disbursal of pensions immediately.

Expressing concern over the issue, many volunteers submitted their resignations in Machilipatnam on Monday.

“We are being targeted. Some leaders are making abusive comments on us. It is better to tender resignation than bearing the humiliation,” said a woman volunteer on the condition of anonymity.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / pension and welfare / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.