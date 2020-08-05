UPSC topper dedicatessuccess to his father

Mallavarapu Surya Prakash, who has secured 76th rank in the civil services examinations, got emotional when his friend broke the news of his success.

He lost his father M. Srinivasa Rao, who worked as an assistant director in the Labour Bureau, in 2014. He just finished his degree from the GITAM University in Visakhapatnam.

Surya Prakash dedicated his success to his father.

“My father would have been the happiest person to see me as a civil servant. He had been constantly guiding me throughout my school and college days. We would have long discussions on politics, current affairs. I miss him so much,” Mr. Surya Prakash told The Hindu over phone from Hyderabad.

Showering priases on The Hindu, he said, “My father was a loyal reader of this newspaper. So, am I. I had written several letters and contributed to columns in the Young World.”

A native of Guntur, Mr. Surya Prakash completed his matriculation from the Vignan High School, Guntur and then completed his degree in GITAM University. After landing a job in the TCS during campus placement drive, he studied M.A (Sociology) in distance mode and began his preparation for civil services examination.

“I used to study for 10 to 12 hours at a local study hall and did a lot of practice of writing the answers within the stipulated time. The pattern of civil services examination has been changing and it is more dynamic now,” said Mr. Surya Prakash, who is among the four aspirants from the Telugu speaking States to have cleared the UPSC examination.

Mr. Surya Prakash said that improving the standard of school education in rural areas would be among his priorities.

Pat from CM

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the UPSC toppers from the State. “I congratulate all the candidates who have cleared the Civil Services examinations from the Telugu States and I hope that they would use their skills and expertise in the public duty and serve the people,” he tweeted.

Narsaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayulu congratulated Surya Teja. .