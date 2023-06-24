UPSC rankers meet Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

June 24, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday congratulated the rankers of UPSC 2022 from the State.

Seventeen UPSC rankers from the State paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister at his camp office. Interacting with them, Mr. Jagan asked them about their family backgrounds and their mode of preparation for the Civils examinations.

He urged them to focus on finding solution to people’s problems, and said they should try to become good administrators and strengthen the hands of the government.

