ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC rankers meet Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

June 24, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Jagan urged them to focus on finding solution to people’s problems, and said they should try to become good administrators and strengthen the hands of the government

The Hindu Bureau

UPSC rankers paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Vijayawada on June 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday congratulated the rankers of UPSC 2022 from the State.

Seventeen UPSC rankers from the State paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister at his camp office. Interacting with them, Mr. Jagan asked them about their family backgrounds and their mode of preparation for the Civils examinations.

He urged them to focus on finding solution to people’s problems, and said they should try to become good administrators and strengthen the hands of the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US