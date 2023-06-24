HamberMenu
UPSC rankers meet Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Mr. Jagan urged them to focus on finding solution to people’s problems, and said they should try to become good administrators and strengthen the hands of the government

June 24, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
UPSC rankers paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Vijayawada on June 23, 2023.

UPSC rankers paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Vijayawada on June 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday congratulated the rankers of UPSC 2022 from the State.

Seventeen UPSC rankers from the State paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister at his camp office. Interacting with them, Mr. Jagan asked them about their family backgrounds and their mode of preparation for the Civils examinations.

He urged them to focus on finding solution to people’s problems, and said they should try to become good administrators and strengthen the hands of the government.

