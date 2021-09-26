UPSC ranker Thirupathi Rao lists his priorities

Thirupathi Rao says he wants to improve conditions in villages, tribal habitations

Thirupathi Rao Ghanta had secured an all-India rank of 441 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2020, the results of which were announced on Friday.

“I missed the selection by a whisker after going till the interview round in my last attempt. But this time, I could hit the bull’s eye, thanks to proper guidance by the Sarat Chandra IAS Academy in Vijayawada,” he said at a press conference here on Saturday.

His parents are farmers in Gangada, a remote village in Vizianagaram district, which does not even have a bus service. After completing his schooling in a Telugu medium government school, he had pursued B.Tech and worked as a Prime Minister Rural Development Fellow (PMRDF).

Mr. Thirupathi Rao said his focus would be on improving connectivity, better health care, education, livelihood opportunities and nutrition in the rural areas, especially in the tribal habitations. Academy’s managing director T. Sarat Chandra said Mr. Thirupathi Rao was determined to crack the exam. Besides Mr. Thirupathi Rao, another student of the academy P. Gautami secured 317th rank.