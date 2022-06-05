UPSC exams pass off peacefully in district

6,468 appear for Paper-I in the morning session

A woman wishes her daughter before the commencement of UPSC civil services preliminary exam Center at a college in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao on Sunday said the Civil Services preliminary examinations being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in Vijayawada city went off peacefully.

Speaking to the media after going around examination centres at SRR and CVR Goverment College, Loyola Engineering College, Siddhartha Mahila College and Bishop Azaraiaha Junior College, Mr. Rao said out of the total 13,785 candidates registered in the district, 6,468 appeared for Paper-I in the morning session, while 6,396 of them wrote Paper-2 in the afternoon session.

He said 33 exam centres were established across the district while 29 differently abled candidates wrote their test in KBC Zilla Parishad Boys’ High School in Patamata.

A special control room was set up at the Collectorate for constant monitoring and the exams passed off peacefully thanks to efforts of the 1,332 invigilators, 33 venue supervisors and 94 assistant supervisors, he said.

Joint Collector S. Nupur Ajay visited the exam centres in Gandhiji Mahila Kalasala in One Town and Bhashyam High School at Patamata.