Uproar grows louder against naming of new district as Manyam

Even tribal people want it to be named as Parvitapuram, says leader

Bifurcation proposal and creation of new districts has been causing an uproar in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts as people of various regions are coming out with different objections over the last few weeks.

The State government received 4,500 objections from Vizianagaram and around 350 from Srikakulam district. Rajam of Srikakulam district has been proposed to be merged with Vizianagaram and Palakonda of Srikakulam district is going to be included in the newly carved Manyam district headquartered at Parvatipuram, which is currently part of Vizianagaram district.

Claims over headquarters

People of Rajam demand Revenue Division status while Palakonda residents want their town to be the headquarters of Manyam district instead of Parvatipuram. Otherwise, they want Palakonda to remain in Srikakulam district.

Although people of Parvatipuram are happy with the establishment of district headquarters in their town, they are against naming the district as Manyam. The government preferred Manyam name as Saluru, Kurupam and Palakonda Assembly constituencies are reserved for scheduled tribes as part of the new district. Only Parvatipuram constituency is reserved for the scheduled castes.

The tribal population in Manyam district will be around 23% while the remaining will be from various communities including Koppula Velama, Kapu, Arya Vysya and Yadava.

Andhra Pradesh Koppula Velama Association’s State president Gottapu Chinnam Naidu has urged AP Planning Secretary Vijayakumar, who is coordinating the bifurcation process, to continue Parvatipuram name for the new district by respecting the sentiments of the local people.

“Even tribal people are unhappy with Manyam name for the new district since Parvatipuram name has a special place in their hearts. Moreover, it has 300 years of history and is a well-known town throughout A.P. and nearby Odisha and Chhattisgarth,” he told The Hindu.

A delegation of the community submitted representation to Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani who reportedly promised to bring the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister. Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao also reportedly urged the government to consider Parvatipuram name for new district.

Meanwhile, Parvatipuram Ikya Vedika members, including D. Pari Naidu, Vangala Dalinaidu and Chukka Bhaskara Rao, led a rally in Parvatipuram opposing Manyam name for the new district. “Earlier, Parvatipuram was a Parliamentary constituency but it was merged with Araku segment. Now injustice is done again by denying Parvatipuram name for the new district,” said Mr. Dalinaidu.

Merger of Mentada

Meanwhile, Mentada people continued to agitate against the merger of the mandal with Manyam district. They want it to be included in the Vizianagaram Revenue Division since Parvatipuram is far for them.

According to officials, Mentada cannot be included in Vizianagaram district as it is part of Saluru Assembly constituency which is included in the proposed Manyam district.