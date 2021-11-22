Uppada coast continues to face erosion threat

Research body recommends erecting 5 km sea wall

Erosion on the Uppada coast in East Godavari district has been a major concern for a long time, and continues to be a threat to the vegetation and the fisherfolk habitat.

A decade ago, a geo-tube was installed along the 1.5 km coastline to prevent erosion. However, hit by repeated cyclones and high tidal waves, the geo-tube has mostly been destroyed. As a result, erosion has eaten up several houses, roads and acres of soil of the fisherfolk habitat. It did not even spare a temple that once stood on the beach.

The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS-Pune) has recommended erecting a five-km sea wall with five-layer geo material to arrest the erosion that is at its peak now. The ₹176 crore proposal is now under the consideration of the State government, according to sources.

Recently, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha has confirmed that the State government has sought the Centre’s support to ground the project.

“I have also appealed to the Central government to grant the World Bank fund meant for disaster management for the protection of the Uppada coast,” she has said.

The nature’s fury is also a major cause of concern for the proposed projects, including a fishing harbour, on the Uppada coast which has been witnessing erosion barely 12 km away from the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary.

On the other hand, dredging for marine trade operations, parallel to the Hope Island in the Kakinada bay and the Uppada coastal belt, is in full swing round the year. It is one of the suspected reasons for the ecological imbalances, including dwindling marine fish catch and erosion on the Uppada coast, according to fisherfolk. However, a scientific study on the impact of the maritime trade operations is yet to be carried out.

The Uppada coastal belt is the State’s biggest fish landing point where fish is traded for domestic and foreign markets.