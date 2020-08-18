UPI-based payment launched at village, ward secretariats

Govt. enters into a tie-up with Canara Bank and NPCI

In a bid to ensure easy digital payments in the rural areas, the State government has launched Unified Payment Interface (UPI)-based transactions at the ward and village secretariats.

Launching the initiative at his Tadepalli camp office on Monday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said people now can make the payments for availing of services at the village and ward secretariats.

“The government has entered a tie-up with Canara Bank and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate the UPI-based payment services at the village and ward secretariats. All the 15,404 village and ward secretariats in the State have been brought under a single banking system,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The new payment system will ensure instant, secure and contactless payments, much to the convenience of people. The Chief Minister said the government is now providing 545 different services at 15,404 village and ward secretariats across the State.

Easy governance

“There is a village or ward secretariat for every 2,000 people and we have recruited volunteers to ensure the smooth implementation of the welfare schemes. All these measures are aimed at bringing governance to the doorstep of the people,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, Canara Bank CEO and Managing Director L.V Prabhakar, his NPCI counterpart Dileep Aasbe were present on the occasion.