UPI-based payment launched at village, ward secretariats

In a bid to ensure easy digital payments in the rural areas, the State government has launched Unified Payment Interface (UPI)-based transactions at the ward and village secretariats.
Launching the initiative at his Tadepalli camp office on Monday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said people now can make the payments for availing of services at the village and ward secretariats.
“The government has entered a tie-up with Canara Bank and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate the UPI-based payment services at the village and ward secretariats. All the 15,404 village and ward secretariats in the State have been brought under a single banking system,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The new payment system will ensure instant, secure and contactless payments, much to the convenience of people. The Chief Minister said the government is now providing 545 different services at 15,404 village and ward secretariats across the State.
Easy governance
“There is a village or ward secretariat for every 2,000 people and we have recruited volunteers to ensure the smooth implementation of the welfare schemes. All these measures are aimed at bringing governance to the doorstep of the people,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, Canara Bank CEO and Managing Director L.V Prabhakar, his NPCI counterpart Dileep Aasbe were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath