Uphold human values, follow dharma, says RSS chief

Commemorating 50 years of Sri Sathya Sai Balvikas (SSSBV), the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat visited Prasanthi Nilayam, the main ashram of Sathya Sai Baba, at Puttaparthi on Friday.

Several programmes were organised over the year to commemorate the golden jubilee of SSSBV. On Friday, a meet was arranged with over 2,000 Balvikas gurus.

Addressing the meet, Mr. Bhagwat said that ‘Sanathana Dharma’ should be understood in the right perspective. He told the gurus to be selfless and to follow the path of Dharma.

“Man should follow human values in life to follow his dharma. He should give up his selfishness and become selfless,” he added.

Hailing the Balvikas, Mr. Bhagwat expressed optimism in the success of the movement. He hoped that the Balvikas children being nurtured with human values would become ideal citizens.

He also recollected his three earlier visits to Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Mr. Bhagwat visited Prasanthi Nilayam in August 2010 and March 2011.

Currently, Sri Sathya Sai Balvikas is in 28 States having 6,400 centres, with 15,600 gurus and over 22,22,000 students.